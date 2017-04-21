UN chief meets President Trump for first time in Washington

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has met U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time since he took the reins of the United Nations on Jan. 1.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said they met for 15-20 minutes Friday morning along with U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster at the White House and had "a good discussion" on U.S.-U.N. co-operation .

"The secretary-general and the president agreed to meet again in the near future," he said, calling it "an important relationship."

The U.S. is the largest financial contributor to the U.N. and Trump has talked of cutting America's contribution but hasn't taken any action yet.