Unemployment rates fall to record lows in 4 US states

WASHINGTON — Unemployment rates fell to record lows in four U.S. states in March after months of steady job creation nationwide.

Unemployment rates fell in 17 states in March and were mostly unchanged in 33, the Labor Department said Friday. Employers added a significant number of jobs in just three states last month and cut them in four. Employment was mostly unchanged in the other 43 states. Hiring nationwide was weak in March but strong in the previous two months.

Arkansas, Colorado, Maine and Oregon reported the lowest unemployment rates since 1976. Colorado's rate, at 2.6 per cent , was the nation's lowest.

The unemployment rate in those states fell because more residents found work. That's a better dynamic than in some cases, when the rate falls when those out of work stop looking and are no longer counted as unemployed.

Several other states are benefiting from low unemployment rates: The rate is 2.7 per cent in Hawaii and 2.8 per cent in New Hampshire, North Dakota and South Dakota. The highest rate was in New Mexico, at 6.7 per cent .

Maine, Tennessee and Washington state reported the largest percentage job gains last month, while Missouri, New Jersey and Pennsylvania experienced the biggest cuts.