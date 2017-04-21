Vienna bartender off the hook for public belching fine after appeal

VIENNA — He who burps loudest laughs best — at least in this case.

Nearly a year after a policeman ticketed Edin Mehic for loudly belching next to him, the Vienna bartender has won his appeal.

Mehic was fined 70 euros ($75) for a sonorous post-kebab burp next to the officer at an amusement park. The ticket said he violated "public decency with a loud belch next to a police officer."

But a court document Mehic emailed to The Associated Press on Friday shows authorities have ruled in his favour . It says there was "never proof" that he burped to affront the officer.