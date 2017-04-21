Young man is 9th fatality in Venezuela protests this month

CARACAS, Venezuela — Authorities in Venezuela say a young man has been shot and killed in a street protest, becoming the ninth person to die this month during demonstrations in the South American country.

Vicente Paez, a city council member, said Friday that victim Melvin Guitan was wounded in Petare community east of Caracas when he was struck by a bullet during a protest being broken up Thursday by National Guard members deploying tear gas. Guitan was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday night.