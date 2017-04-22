2 suspected IS adherents killed in Russia
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee says the leader of an Islamic State "sleeper cell" and one of the cell's members have been killed in a shootout with police.
The committee said in a statement Saturday that the shootout took place late the previous night in the Stavropol region, about 1,250
The committee said the shooting broke out when police tried to stop an automobile and its occupants opened fire.
It says the officers found bomb-making components in the car and later discovered IS literature at one of the suspects' residences.