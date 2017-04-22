China, Philippines argue over defence chief's island visit

MANILA, Philippines — China has protested the visit by Manila's defence and military chiefs to a disputed island in the South China Sea, but the Philippine government maintains it owns the territory where Filipino troops and villagers have lived for decades.

The public argument comes amid a thaw in once-frosty relations between the neighbours after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took office last June and moved to rekindle Manila's friendship with Beijing, which has been strained by the long-seething territorial disputes.