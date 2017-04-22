Director of Guatemala prison holding gang members is slain

GUATEMALA CITY — Authorities in Guatemala say the director of a prison where street gang members are held has been shot to death.

The spokesman for the national prison system said Saturday that Jose Maria Perez Corado was shot to death in a park in the city of Escuintla. Spokesman Rudy Esquivel says Perez Corado was on his day off when he was killed.

The 50-year-old was director of the Escuintla prison, which is known as "El Infiernito," or Little Hell.