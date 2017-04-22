Funeral services held for Ohio victim of Facebook killer

CLEVELAND — Funeral services have been held for a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was posted on Facebook.

Family members on Saturday recalled Robert Godwin Sr. as a loving, gentle person who taught the importance of forgiveness.

The 74-year-old Godwin was shot Easter Sunday along a Cleveland street.

Gunman Steve Stephens led police on a 2-mile chase in Erie, Pennsylvania, before fatally shooting himself Tuesday.

Tonya Godwin-Baines, one of Godwin's 10 children, said the family forgives Stephens.

Stephens was a 37-year-old job counsellor who worked with young people.