Humor, sarcasm at Hungarian anti-govt protest in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Thousands of Hungarians are attending a "peace march for the government, for Russia and against everything else" organized by the satiric Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party.

Saturday's protest is a sarcastic take on current events in Hungary, like the government's close ties to Russia and its campaign against the pro-migration policies of billionaire George Soros.

The government's battle with Soros has resulted in legislation that could shut down the Soros-founded Central European University in Budapest.

Firmly tongue in cheek, party leader Gergo Kovacs told marchers while it's good Hungary hasn't adopted the euro it's a shame that Hungarians can't use the ailing Russian ruble.