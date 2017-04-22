Opposition: airstrikes knock out hospital in Syria's north
BEIRUT — An opposition war monitor and media platform say airstrikes have knocked out a medical
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Saturday's airstrikes seriously damaged the medical
International medical charities say Syria government forces target hospitals, clinics and ambulances in opposition-held areas. According to Physicians for Human Rights, government and allied Russian forces have killed 727 medical workers in the course of the conflict.