Police arrest man with knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station

PARIS — A man with a knife has been arrested by police at Paris' Gare du Nord station, sending a brief ripple of concern over social media a day before the French presidential vote. No one was injured.

A French police official told The Associated Press that a man carrying a knife walked into the station and was flagged to police, who arrested him immediately. Video online shows heavily armed police surrounding a prone man as travellers hurried past.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak publicly.