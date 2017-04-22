Romanian border police find 111 migrants in back of truck

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian border police say they have stopped 111 asylum seekers hidden in the back of a large truck who trying to illegally leave Romania and head toward Western Europe.

Border police said Saturday statement they discovered the group late Friday crammed into the vehicle at the Romanian-Hungarian border. The migrants, aged 2 to 53, included citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India,

The Romanian driver, who is being investigated as an accomplice, told police he was unaware that anyone was hiding in the truck.