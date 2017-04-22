Spain: 13 injured as ferry slams into port in Canary Islands

MADRID — Spanish authorities say 13 passengers aboard a ferry have been injured when the boat slammed into a breakwater in a port on the Canary Islands.

Manolo Vidal, spokesman for Naviera Armas, the company that owns the ferry, says that a "loss of electrical power" caused the accident as the boat was leaving the Puerta de la Luz on the island of Gran Canaria Friday night.

Emergency services say five of the injured needed to receive attention at a hospital.

Televised images show the ferry hitting the breakwater head-on, sending chunks of the concrete wall tumbling down onto a service road.