Spanish police arrest suspect from Egypt with German help

MADRID — Spanish police say they have arrested a 43-year-old Egyptian man for allegedly belonging to an international terror organization.

Spain's civil guard says the man was arrested Saturday in the central town of El Espinar near the city of Segovia. It said an extradition order will be begun to return him to Egypt, whose authorities were seeking his arrest.

The civil guard said the suspect had been caught by German authorities during raids to break up a terror cell in Hamburg in 2002, only to later be released.