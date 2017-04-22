The Latest: Pence meets Australia's cuddly creatures
Mike Pence, meet Bai'yali the koala.
Pence and his wife, Karen, and daughters Charlotte and Audrey fed the emu and kangaroos bunches of leaves and branches. They later stood near a sweeping vista of Sydney Harbour while zookeepers showed them a possum, an echidna, an owl and the koala.
Pence and his family will take a boat cruise in Sydney Harbour and tour the Sydney Opera House later in the day.