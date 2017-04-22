US House Speaker Ryan: Russia probe will help US allies

TALLINN, Estonia — U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan says one of the reasons the U.S. Congress has launched a thorough investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election is to "prevent the same kind of thing happening" to its NATO and other allies.

Ryan spoke Saturday at a news conference with Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas during a visit by a bipartisan congressional delegation to the Baltic NATO member and staunch Washington ally.