9 dead in apparent gang shootout in western Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in western Mexico say nine people are dead following an apparent gang shootout in a rural area.

The Michoacan state prosecutors' office says investigators went to the area after residents reported a confrontation between armed groups.

The office said eight bodies were found in the hamlet of El Poturo. A ninth body was found on a nearby hill. All had bullet wounds.

Four bullet-riddled vehicles were found nearby.

The identity and causes of the shootings on Saturday are under investigation.