Blogger found stabbed to death in the Maldives
A
A
Share via Email
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Police in the Maldives said Sunday that they're investigating the stabbing death of a prominent blogger and social media activist.
Police said in a statement that Yameen Rasheed was found Sunday morning with multiple stab wounds in a house in the capital, Male. He died at a hospital.
The motive for his killing was not immediately known.
Rasheed was an advocate of human rights and freedom of speech. He discussed politics and other social issues on the internet, including health, migrant
The opposition Maldivian Democratic Party called for an investigation with foreign assistance into Rasheed's death, saying that the country's police do not have the capacity or impartiality to conduct such an investigation. It said Rasheed had recently filed a case against the police over their inaction in determining Rilwan's fate.