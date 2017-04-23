Ex-treasure hunter faces more charges over missing coins
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge is warning an ex-treasure hunter that he could face another contempt-of-court charge if he doesn't reveal the location of 500 missing gold coins.
Ohio Judge Algenon Marbley on Friday ordered Tommy Thompson to
The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2pMTlLB ) that Marbley refused Thompson's request to appoint a civil attorney to help him review records.
Marbley has held Thompson in contempt of court since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the coins' locations.
The coins, valued up to $4 million, were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.
