Ex-treasure hunter faces more charges over missing coins

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge is warning an ex-treasure hunter that he could face another contempt-of-court charge if he doesn't reveal the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Ohio Judge Algenon Marbley on Friday ordered Tommy Thompson to co-operate by granting power of attorney to allow the government to figure out if a trust in Belize knows the coins' whereabouts.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2pMTlLB ) that Marbley refused Thompson's request to appoint a civil attorney to help him review records.

Marbley has held Thompson in contempt of court since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the coins' locations.

The coins, valued up to $4 million, were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.

___