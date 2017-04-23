Family rescued from wave that throws them into tide pool

HANALEI, Hawaii — Fire officials say three family members from Wisconsin were rescued from a rogue wave that swept them into a well-known tide pool called the Queen's Bath.

Kauai Fire Chief Robert Westerman says the parents and their 11-month-old baby were standing on rocks about 1:24 p.m. Saturday when they were swept into the tide pool, which is a sinkhole.

A firefighter from Canada who happened to be at the scene helped the family, who are from Milwaukee, get out of the Queen's Bath.