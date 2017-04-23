German nationalists elect top duo for general election

BERLIN — Germany's nationalist party Alternative for Germany has elected two new top candidates for the September general election, after the party's best-known politician, Frauke Petry, said last week she wouldn't be available.

Members of the AfD elected the far-right politicians Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel on Sunday at their party convention in Cologne.

Divisions erupted among the different factions of the German nationalists as delegates from the populist AfD rejected an appeal Saturday by Petry to seek a pragmatic political path instead of turning into a "fundamental opposition" party.