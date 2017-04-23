Islamic State attacks Iraq police base, 1 killed

IRBIL, Iraq — Iraqi officials say Islamic State militants have attacked a police base in a town that is being used as a staging ground for the Mosul offensive, killing at least one policeman.

Cpt. Mahmoud Attia, a police spokesman, told The Associated Press that a sleeper cell of three IS fighters attacked the base Sunday in Hamam al-Alil, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) south of Mosul.

Rudaw, a local television channel whose reporters were inside the base, said at least two suicide attackers entered the facility before detonating their payloads.

A Federal Police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters, said one police officer was killed in the attack.

