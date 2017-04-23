Israeli police: Palestinian stabs 4 in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM — Israeli police say an 18-year-old Palestinian stabbed and lightly wounded four people in Tel Aviv before being arrested.

It remains unclear whether Sunday's attack was politically motivated.

Since September 2015, Palestinians have killed 42 Israelis, 2 visiting Americans and a British tourist in a wave of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks.

In that same time, Israeli forces killed at least 244 Palestinians, most of them identified as attackers by Israeli authorities. The rest died in clashes with Israeli troops.