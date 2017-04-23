News / World

Minister: China wants nuclear weapons eliminated in Korea

ATHENS, Greece — China's foreign minister says China insists on the elimination of nuclear weapons in the Korean peninsula and will continue to pursue the resumption of talks among the involved parties.

Wang Yi, who is visiting Greece to take part in an international forum on ancient civilizations, made the comments when asked about North Korea's nuclear arsenal.

He said: "We need voices of peace and reason. China will not be swayed by words and will continue to play its role."

Wang was meeting his Greek counterpart, Nikos Kotzias, Sunday. China and Greece want to strengthen co-operation , and Greek premier Alexis Tsipras will make his second trip to China next month. future.

