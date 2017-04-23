Minister: China wants nuclear weapons eliminated in Korea
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — China's foreign minister says China insists on the elimination of nuclear weapons in the Korean peninsula and will continue to pursue the resumption of talks among the involved parties.
Wang Yi, who is visiting Greece to take part in an international forum on ancient civilizations, made the comments when asked about North Korea's nuclear arsenal.
He said: "We need voices of peace and reason. China will not be swayed by words and will continue to play its role."
Wang was meeting his Greek counterpart, Nikos Kotzias, Sunday. China and Greece want to strengthen
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia say car caught going more than 110 km/h in 50 zone
-
'Party girl' stereotype played role in Halifax cabbie sex-assault case: professor
-
Outrage after judge ends 'extremely serious' sex assault case because of delays
-
Nova Scotia boy arrested after cyberbullying victim's mother vents anger on social media