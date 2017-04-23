Nicaragua once again blocks canal protest

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — The Nicaraguan government has once again blocked a planned protest by opponents of a Chinese company's project to build an interoceanic canal across Nicaragua.

The country's National Police force said in a statement Saturday that the protesters were disturbing the peace.

A lawyer for the farm groups organizing the weekend protest in the central town of Juigalpa said at least one person was wounded.

Monica Lopez Baltodano said about a dozen organizers had been detained by police.

Sceptics have doubted whether the canal concession, granted in 2014 to a Chinese company, will ever be built. It has barely broken ground.