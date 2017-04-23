North Carolina civil rights centre faces conservative ire
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
RALEIGH, N.C. — A
African-American attorney Julius Chambers, who endured firebomb attacks in the 1960s and 1970s as he fought segregation, founded the UNC Center for Civil Rights in 2001, serving as its first director. Now conservatives on the state Board of Governors, which sets policy for the 16-campus system, want to strip the
Proponents say the move isn't ideological, but that the
The proposal is "strictly, certainly and undoubtedly ideological," University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill law professor Gene Nichol wrote via email.
Nichol headed UNC's Center on Poverty, Work and Opportunity, which the board closed two years ago by saying it didn't serve its academic mission. It was one of about 25 UNC-affiliated
Those developments followed a conservative political takeover of North Carolina, launched in 2010 when Republicans took their first state House and Senate majorities since the late 1800s.
Board member Steve Long said the
One lawsuit by the
The
When Concerned Citizens for Successful Schools in Johnston County sought records proving its poor and minority students weren't getting equal education opportunities, the local school board balked. Last year the
"The
Her group doesn't have deep pockets and she now worries about finding a civil rights attorney who is experienced in public education law and will work for free.
Concerned Citizens of Duplin County, which claimed segregation in a local schools facility proposal, is also bothered by the proposal. Member Johnny Hollingsworth said the
The dean of the UNC law school, which houses the
"The folks pushing this are opposed to the nature of the advocacy that the
Chambers was one of the first blacks attending UNC's law school, becoming editor of its Law Review and graduating first in his class. He went on to a distinguished career litigating civil rights cases, rising to head the NAACP Legal
John Gresham, longtime friend and law partner, said Chambers envisioned a strong advocacy arm in the
"He never thought the struggle was over," Gresham said. "In fact, he worried that a number of things were going backward instead of forward, so Chambers was under no illusion that this was something that was going to be accomplished in his lifetime."
___
Follow Martha Waggoner at http://twitter.com/mjwaggonernc
Most Popular
-
'Party girl' stereotype played role in Halifax cabbie sex-assault case: professor
-
Nova Scotia boy arrested after cyberbullying victim's mother vents anger on social media
-
Outrage after judge ends 'extremely serious' sex assault case because of delays
-