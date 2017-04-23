Pilot killed in crash of replica WWI-era plane in California

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Authorities say a pilot was killed when a replica World War I-era biplane crashed in a field on California's central coast.

The San Luis Obispo County sheriff's office says the single-engine, open-cockpit plane went down shortly after takeoff from a private airfield Sunday.

Spokesman Tony Cipolla says the pilot, the only person aboard, died at the scene in Paso Robles, about 200 miles (320 kilometres ) northwest of Los Angeles. The pilot has not been identified.

Sheriff's department photos show the plane on its side with broken wings and a crumpled front end.

Ian Gregor with the Federal Aviation Administration says it's a replica Appleby Nieuport 28 from 1976. The original biplanes were built starting in 1917, according to the National Air and Space Museum.