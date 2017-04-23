Report: Anti-Semitism rises, but violence against Jews falls
A
A
Share via Email
TEL AVIV, Israel — A report released by Israeli researchers says violent attacks on Jews dropped for a second straight year in 2016, while other forms of anti-Semitism are on the rise worldwide, particularly on U.S. campuses.
Researchers at Tel Aviv University said Sunday that assaults specifically targeting Jews, vandalism and other violent incidents fell 12
The report attributed much of the drop to increased security measures in European countries.
The numbers on violence were not mirrored by a decrease in cases of general anti-Semitism. On U.S. university campuses, there was a 45