Report: Anti-Semitism rises, but violence against Jews falls

TEL AVIV, Israel — A report released by Israeli researchers says violent attacks on Jews dropped for a second straight year in 2016, while other forms of anti-Semitism are on the rise worldwide, particularly on U.S. campuses.

Researchers at Tel Aviv University said Sunday that assaults specifically targeting Jews, vandalism and other violent incidents fell 12 per cent last year. They recorded 361 cases compared to 410 in 2015, which had already been the lowest number in a decade.

The report attributed much of the drop to increased security measures in European countries.