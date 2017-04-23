Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station stampede

NEW YORK — Sen. Charles Schumer said that the stampede that injured 16 people at New York's Penn Station just over a week ago shows a need for better co-ordination between law enforcement agencies at transportation hubs.

The New York Democrat on Sunday called for rail security improvements including the establishment of a joint command at Penn Station so law enforcers can communicate with each other better.

"The next Penn panic could be an actual disaster, not just a wake-up call," Schumer said.

The stampede erupted on April 14 following false reports of gunshots at the station, which was even more crowded than usual because of a New Jersey Transit train that was stuck in a tunnel under the Hudson River for nearly three hours.

The gunshot rumours were triggered by an Amtrak police officer's use of a stun gun to subdue a disruptive man.

An Amtrak spokesman said afterward that the use of the stun gun was consistent with departmental policy allowing officers to subdue a potentially violent person.

Schumer compared the panic that ensued to a stampede last August at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, which similarly started with a false report of gunshots.

"It's a simple lesson that was learned from the JFK incident last year," Schumer said. "When multiple law enforcement agencies are operating in the same area, it's critical that there be a joint command centre to help co-ordinate security and responses to incidents."

Schumer said the federal Department of Homeland Security should issue recommendations for the best way to keep transportation hubs safe.