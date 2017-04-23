Sessions praises NYPD after 'soft on crime' controversy

NEW YORK — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the New York Police Department has developed "some of the best" policing techniques ever and should be studied, just days after the Justice Department chastised New York City for a "soft on crime" stance.

The Republican Sessions said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that the Justice Department statement was in reference to the city's so-called sanctuary city policy that limits co-operation with federal immigration authorities, but praised the city's law enforcement for efforts to make the city safer.