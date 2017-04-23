The Latest: Fire marshals begin fatal blaze investigation

NEW YORK — The Latest on a fire that killed five people, three of them children, in Queens (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

New York City fire marshals are beginning their investigation into what caused a house fire that killed five people, including three children.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (BLAH'-zee-oh) says "there's a lot we need to know about what happened here."

De Blasio says Sunday's blaze moved extremely quickly and the loss of lives was "horrendous."

The fire broke out on a sunny spring afternoon on a residential street in the middle-class Queens Village neighbourhood . Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NIGH-groh) says a passing driver saw fire on the home's first floor and saw someone tumble out a second-floor window. That man survived.

Nigro says that when firefighters arrived four minutes later, the home was completely engulfed. He says the victims ranged in age from 2 to about 21, plus one other adult.

6:20 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing a series of loud booms and saw someone tumble from a second-story window during a New York City fire that killed five people, including three children.

Neighbour Denise Coleman told the Daily News of New York that people were screaming to get the children out. She said some of the children were limp and the smoke was overwhelming.

Another witness, Tiasha Johnson, told the newspaper that the family's relative screamed for the little ones.

New York City officials say five people are dead and multiple people have been injured in the Sunday afternoon fire in a Queens neighbourhood .

Officials say the blaze was the deadliest fire in the nation's biggest city since March 2015, when a house fire in Brooklyn killed seven children, all siblings.

5:30 p.m.

New York City officials say five people, including children, are dead and multiple people have been injured in a house fire.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m. in the Queens Village neighbourhood of Queens. The two-story single family home was engulfed by the four-alarm blaze. Television news footage showed flames chewing through the roof and roaring in upstairs rooms of the house as smoke poured from it.