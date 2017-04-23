The Latest: Fire marshals begin fatal blaze investigation
NEW YORK — The Latest on a fire that killed five people, three of them children, in Queens (all times local):
7:30 p.m.
New York City fire marshals are beginning their investigation into what caused a house fire that killed five people, including three children.
Mayor Bill de Blasio (BLAH'-zee-oh) says "there's a lot we need to know about what happened here."
De Blasio says Sunday's blaze moved extremely quickly and the loss of lives was "horrendous."
The fire broke out on a sunny spring afternoon on a residential street in the middle-class Queens Village
Nigro says that when firefighters arrived four minutes later, the home was completely engulfed. He says the victims ranged in age from 2 to about 21, plus one other adult.
6:20 p.m.
Witnesses reported hearing a series of loud booms and saw someone tumble from a second-story window during a New York City fire that killed five people, including three children.
Another witness, Tiasha Johnson, told the newspaper that the family's relative screamed for the little ones.
New York City officials say five people are dead and multiple people have been injured in the Sunday afternoon fire in a Queens
Officials say the blaze was the deadliest fire in the nation's biggest city since March 2015, when a house fire in Brooklyn killed seven children, all siblings.
5:30 p.m.
New York City officials say five people, including children, are dead and multiple people have been injured in a house fire.
The fire broke out Sunday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m. in the Queens Village
Officials said five people have died. Witnesses heard loud booms before the blaze broke out. A