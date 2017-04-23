Wisconsin tribes clash in casino expansion fight

BOWLER, Wis. — Two American Indian tribes are going head-to-head in a fight over casino expansion in northern Wisconsin.

The Ho-Chunk Nation runs six casinos around the state and is expanding its Wittenberg location, adding more slots, a restaurant and a hotel.

The plan has angered the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans, who run their own casino less than 20 miles away.

The Stockbridge-Munsee fear the Ho-Chunk expansion will pull business from their casino, forcing them to cut services to their members. The tribe filed a federal lawsuit to stop the expansion last week.

The David versus Goliath fight provides a glimpse of how tribes across the country have clashed with one another in the search for crucial gambling revenue for their members.