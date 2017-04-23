News / World

Wisconsin tribes clash in casino expansion fight

In this April 14, 2017 photo, Betty Putnam-Schiel, a Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans elder, talks in her home near Bowler, Wis. She fears that rival Ho-Chunk Nation's casino expansion plans could hurt business at her tribe's casino and force tribal leaders to stop sending youth to her home to do her chores. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)

In this April 14, 2017 photo, Betty Putnam-Schiel, a Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans elder, talks in her home near Bowler, Wis. She fears that rival Ho-Chunk Nation's casino expansion plans could hurt business at her tribe's casino and force tribal leaders to stop sending youth to her home to do her chores. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)

BOWLER, Wis. — Two American Indian tribes are going head-to-head in a fight over casino expansion in northern Wisconsin.

The Ho-Chunk Nation runs six casinos around the state and is expanding its Wittenberg location, adding more slots, a restaurant and a hotel.

The plan has angered the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans, who run their own casino less than 20 miles away.

The Stockbridge-Munsee fear the Ho-Chunk expansion will pull business from their casino, forcing them to cut services to their members. The tribe filed a federal lawsuit to stop the expansion last week.

The David versus Goliath fight provides a glimpse of how tribes across the country have clashed with one another in the search for crucial gambling revenue for their members.

Tribes in Michigan and California also have clashed over casino expansion.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular