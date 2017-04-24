Albania grants citizenship to Kosovo's ex-premier Haradinaj

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's president has granted citizenship to the former prime minister of Kosovo, Ramush Haradinaj.

Bujar Nishani on Monday issued a decree granting Albanian citizenship to Haradinaj and his wife Anita.

Many Kosovars have been granted Albanian citizenship in order to profit from the country's visa-free regime with the European Union's Schengen member countries. Kosovo is the only country in Western Balkans whose citizens still need a visa to visit the Schengen zone.

Haradinaj is in France on judicial supervision awaiting a court decision on whether he will be extradited to Serbia.

He was detained in January following arrest warrants from Serbia on war crimes charges.