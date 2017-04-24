Angola plans Aug. 23 vote, signalling end to dos Santos rule

JOHANNESBURG — A report says Angola has set its presidential election for Aug. 23.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa says an advisory body to President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has approved the date for general elections.

Monday's move by the Council of the Republic of Angola follows a statement by dos Santos earlier this year that he would not run in the election, ending a rule of nearly four decades.

Dos Santos has said Defence Minister Joao Lourenco will be the ruling MPLA party's candidate for president. Dos Santos is to remain party leader.