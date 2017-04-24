AP FACT CHECK: Misfires in Trump's AP interview

WASHINGTON — In an Associated Press interview, President Donald Trump claimed more progress than he's actually achieved on his 100-day plan.

The president also showed that he's not completely familiar with what he has promised in that "contract" with voters.

An AP Fact Check finds that of 38 specific promises Trump made in his 100-day "contract" with voters, he's accomplished 10. And most of those are through executive orders that don't require legislation.

Of the 10 pieces of legislation Trump promised, none has been achieved and most have not been introduced. The notable exception is the health care overhaul that was put in play but withdrawn from Congress because of insufficient support.

Trump will have been in office 100 days on Saturday.