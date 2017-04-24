Armenians commemorate start of massacre by Ottoman Turks

YEREVAN, Armenia — Tens of thousands of people have marched to a hilltop memorial complex in Armenia's capital to lay flowers in commemoration of the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians a century ago by Ottoman Turks.

The massacre that began 102 years ago is viewed by Armenians and many historians as genocide. This is vehemently rejected by Turkey, the successor to the Ottoman Empire.

President Serzh Sargsyan said Monday's commemoration was the "march of a resurrected nation, which has not forgotten what it left behind but looks to the future with confidence."

On Sunday evening, people marched to the memorial with torches and burned a Turkish flag.