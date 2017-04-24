Asian stocks mixed as investors mull French election outcome
TOKYO — Asian stocks were mixed Monday as investors weighed the results of the first round of the French presidential election.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.2
FRENCH ELECTION: After the weekend vote, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen are advancing to a runoff in France's presidential election. The outcome could lead to a reshaping of the country's political landscape and set up a showdown over France's participation in the European Union.
WALL STREET: The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 0.3
THE QUOTE: "It seems like a 'relief rebound' following the result of the French election just a few hours ago, which shows that Macron and Le Pen will go head-to-head in the final round. The first round election result was very much in line with earlier poll results," Margaret Yang Yan, market analyst at CMC Markets Singapore, said in a commentary.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 25 cents to $49.87 a barrel in New York. It shed $1.09, or 2.1
CURRENCIES: The dollar recovered to 110.04 yen from 109.09 yen late last week in Asia. The euro rose to $1.0847 from $1.0701.
