Cameroon sentences RFI journalist to 10 years in prison

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — A Cameroon military court has sentenced a correspondent of Radio France International's Hausa service to 10 years in jail after convicting him of non-denunciation of acts of terrorism and laundering proceeds of terrorist acts.

Ahmed Abba's lead defence attorney, Charles Tchoungang, promised to appeal Monday's sentence, which also fined Abba more than $90,000.

Abba was arrested in northern Cameroon in July 2015 while investigating Boko Haram. He has denied accusations of acting as an accomplice and failing to warn authorities of activities by the Nigeria-based Islamic extremists.

Amnesty International says he was held incommunicado for three months and tortured. The rights group called the conviction and sentencing a travesty of justice after an unfair trial.