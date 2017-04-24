Court delays action on rules cutting power plant pollution

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans says it won't consider a lawsuit over the rules for at least 120 days.

The rules would have required utilities by next year to cut the amounts of toxic heavy metals in the wastewater piped into rivers and lakes, which are often used as sources of drinking water. Arsenic, lead and mercury and other potentially harmful contaminates leach from massive pits of waterlogged ash left behind after burning coal to generate electricity.