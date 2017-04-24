Diplomats representing ancient civilizations meet in Athens

ATHENS, Greece — Diplomats representing ancient civilizations have met in the Greek capital for the first time as part of a new 10-member international club.

The Ancient Civilizations Forum held its inaugural session in Athens on Monday, attended by foreign ministers or senior diplomats from China, India, Italy, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Greece, Mexico, Bolivia and Peru.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told attendees that their cultures share a heritage of "positive power, the strength of knowledge, education (and) progress." He voiced hopes that the 10 countries could benefit from co-operation in areas ranging from the economy to culture.