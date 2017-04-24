Drowning victim was university student from Nepal

GARRETSON, S.D. — Authorities say the young man who drowned in a South Dakota state park over the weekend was a student from Nepal attending a university in Minnesota.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said Monday the body of 19-year-old Arbin Thapa was recovered in Palisades State Park on Sunday.

Authorities say Thapa jumped in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday. Milstead says the cold temperature of the water likely contributed to the young man's death.