Elon Musk steps out in Australia with Amber Heard

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with technology industry leaders at Trump Tower in New York., Musk was spotted spending time with actress Amber Heard in Australia on April 24, 2017, (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Billionaire Elon Musk is getting close with actress Amber Heard.

The pair is shown in paparazzi photos zip-lining in Australia, where Heard is filming "Aquaman."

Both Musk and Heard posted pictures to their Instagram accounts Monday showing Musk with lipstick on his cheek left behind from a kiss. Musk wrote on his post that he and Heard were dining with "Aquaman" director James Wan and producer Rob Cowan on Australia's Gold Coast.

Musk has been married three times, twice to British actress Talulah Riley. He has five sons from another previous marriage.

Heard and Johnny Depp settled a divorce last year.

