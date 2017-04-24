Emirati in Islamic State group gets 10-year prison sentence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Emirati previously convicted of being a member of the extremist Islamic State group has had his sentence increased from one year in prison to a 10-year sentence.

The state-run WAM news agency reported Monday the Emirati, whom it only identified by initials, was previously sentenced by the Abu Dhabi federal court of appeal, but that prosecutors had appealed the sentence.

The United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, has not seen the type of militant attacks that have plagued its Mideast neighbours . However, the staunch Western ally has convicted several Emiratis of belonging to the militant group that is fighting mostly in Iraq and Syria.