German chancellor honoured by US Holocaust Memorial Museum

WASHINGTON — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has received the 2017 Elie Wiesel Award, the highest honour from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Merkel was presented with the award Monday, which is Holocaust Remembrance Day. She accepted it in a video message. She was selected for her contributions to Holocaust memory and education.

In the video, Merkel called the award a "great honour " and "a major gesture toward me and my country." She said that for Germany to have a bright future, it's essential to understand the Holocaust as "the ultimate betrayal of all civilized values."