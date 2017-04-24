German chancellor honoured by US Holocaust Memorial Museum
WASHINGTON — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has received the 2017 Elie Wiesel Award, the highest
Merkel was presented with the award Monday, which is Holocaust Remembrance Day. She accepted it in a video message. She was selected for her contributions to Holocaust memory and education.
In the video, Merkel called the award a "great
The award was established in 2011 and named for Wiesel, who was also its first recipient. Wiesel, who died last year, was a Holocaust survivor and author and the founding chairman of the museum.
