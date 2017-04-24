German court orders trial over 2010 Love Parade deaths

BERLIN — German judges have ruled that 10 people indicted over a deadly mass panic at the Love Parade techno music festival in 2010 must stand trial, overturning a lower court's decision.

Twenty-one people died July 24, 2010, in a crush in a packed tunnel that was the sole access point to the event in Duisburg, in western Germany. The victims included people from Spain, Australia, Italy, Bosnia, China and the Netherlands.

Prosecutors indicted four employees of the event's organizers and six city workers on charges including involuntary manslaughter and bodily harm. Last year, the Duisburg state court concluded there wasn't a sufficiently strong case to bring to trial.