Haiti leader expected to plead guilty in US drug case

MIAMI — A former Haitian coup leader is expected to avoid a life sentence in a plea deal he's scheduled to make in a U.S. court.

Federal court records in Miami show Guy Philippe will plead guilty Monday. Philippe had been scheduled to stand trial May 1.

Philippe faced a potential life prison sentence if convicted of drug smuggling and money laundering conspiracy charges. His attorney, Zeljka Bozanic, confirmed he'll plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors that avoids a life sentence.

Philippe led a 2004 Haitian uprising that ousted then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. He was elected to the Haitian Senate in November but was arrested and brought to the U.S. in January before taking office.