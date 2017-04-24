Israel indicts hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centres

JERUSALEM — Israel indicted an 18-year-old American-Israeli Jew on Monday for a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centres in the United States that stoked fears of a rising wave of anti-Semitism.

Israel's Justice Ministry said the accused was charged at a district court in Tel Aviv for thousands of cases of extortion, publishing false information that caused panic, computer offences and money laundering.

On Friday, he was charged in federal court in Orlando, Florida, with 28 counts of making threatening calls and conveying false information to police. Separately, he was charged with three more counts of cyberstalking in an indictment filed in federal court in Athens, Georgia.

The Israeli indictment says that in addition to the Jewish centres , the accused also targeted airports, malls, police stations and Republican state Senator Ernesto Lopez from Delaware. He also offered his intimidation services over the internet in return for compensation in Bitcoin.

Israel has not identified the suspect because he was minor when he committed the alleged offences in the country. But the American indictment identified him as Michael Ron David Kadar.

Kadar was arrested last month after a trans-Atlantic investigation with the FBI and other international law enforcement agencies. U.S. Jewish groups welcomed the breakthrough in the case, which had drawn condemnation from President Donald Trump.

Since Jan. 9, there have been more than 150 bomb threats against Jewish community centres and day schools in 37 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish group that battles anti-Semitism.

The threats led to evacuations, sent a chill through local Jewish communities and raised fears of rising anti-Semitism. Acts of vandalism on Jewish targets, including cemeteries, have added to those concerns. U.S. authorities have also arrested a former journalist from St. Louis, Juan Thompson, for allegedly threatening Jewish organizations and charged him with one count of cyberstalking.

But Israeli police described their man as the primary suspect in the wave of threats, numbering more than 2,000.

Police said he used sophisticated "camouflage technologies" to disguise his voice and mask his location. They said a search of his home uncovered antennas and satellite equipment.

The indictment says his motive was to cause public alarm. Among the charges against him are making a bomb threat against an El-Al flight to Israel that sparked fighter jets to be scrambled, and threatening a Canadian airport, which required passengers to disembark in emergency slides. Six people were injured. He was also accused of threatening a Virgin flight that as a result dumped eight tons of fuel over the ocean before landing, and threatening a plane being used by the NBA's Boston Celtics.

In addition to threatening Lopez, he is also charged with harassing former Pentagon official George Little and threatening to kidnap and kill his children.