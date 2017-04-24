Latest: Minnesota House passes tougher abortion restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on Minnesota lawmakers deciding whether to increase abortion restrictions (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

Republican lawmakers passed two bills in the House that would increase restrictions on abortions in Minnesota.

The bills would require abortion facilities to obtain permits from the state's health department and would ban the use of state funds for abortions. Both passed largely along party lines.

The Senate is planning to take up the permitting bill next week.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed a similar regulation bill in 2012 and said recently that he is against any legislation that makes it harder for women to get an abortion.

Democrats say the bills are an attempt to hinder women's access to safe abortions. Republicans say added regulations will help increase safety.

4:05 p.m.

House Republicans are considering a pair of bills to boost restrictions on abortions.

The two bills up for a final vote in the House Monday would bar the use of state funds for abortion services and creating a state permitting system for abortion facilities. Republicans argue that taxpayers shouldn't be forced to help fund abortions and regulations would provide safer facilities to protect women.

A final vote was expected later Monday.

Rep. Laurie Halverson says the bills are thinly veiled attempts at abortion. The Eagan Democrat says women should be allowed to make their choice without government regulations or rules to hinder them.