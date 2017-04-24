Maoist rebels kill 12 Indian paramilitary soldiers

PATNA, India — Maoist rebels killed at least 12 Indian paramilitary soldiers and injured six others in an attack Monday in their stronghold in central India, police said.

The rebels fired from hilltops at a group of paramilitary soldiers who were guarding workers building roads in a forested area of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh state, police officer Jitendra Shukla said.

Eleven bodies were recovered from the area and one of the seven injured later died in a hospital, Shukla said.

Shukla said the injured were taken by helicopter to the hospital.

The insurgents, who say they are inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting for more than three decades in central and eastern India, staging hit-and-run attacks to press their demand for a greater share of wealth and more jobs for the poor.

Last month, the rebels killed 11 paramilitary soldiers in an ambush in the region.