MetLife asks court to put hold on 'too big to fail' case

WASHINGTON — MetLife is asking a federal appeals court to put on hold a ruling on whether the government can tag the insurance giant as a potential threat to the financial system.

The insurer says in a court filing that the case should be halted pending a government report requested by President Donald Trump.

The company took the government to court in 2015 to appeal its labeling of MetLife as "systemically important" — so big and enmeshed with the financial system that its collapse could threaten the economy.

Trump last week asked federal regulators to review that decision.